Nuh Violence: Schools & Colleges In Gurugram, Faridabad Districts Closed Today

scenes from Nuh Violence | Twitter

Amid violence in Nuh, the Haryana government has announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad districts on Tuesday. The decision is taken as a precautionary measure in view of the violence that broke out earlier in the day in Nuh after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession.

The district administration has issued a stern directive to all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders for the safety and well-being of students and the community. The closure aims to prevent any unexpected incidents and disturbances in the region amid the ongoing unrest in the neighboring district.

The office of the District Magistrate released an order saying, "All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers will remain closed on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders."

#Information | All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders. pic.twitter.com/3mSqnGPgot — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) July 31, 2023

Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad announces holiday for schools and colleges. | user

The decision came after violence erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana, and the decision is an precautionary measures to maintain peace and harmony in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. All educational activities are expected to resume as usual once the situation is safe and stable.

Two home guards were killed, and over 200 people were injured after violence erupted between two groups during a religious procession by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday evening. During the clash, stones were pelted and dozens of vehicles were torched.