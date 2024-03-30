NTA To Release JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card On April 1

Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit card for the second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 on April 1. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website. To access the admit card, they will need to provide their login details. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam will take place at various centers in 319 cities across the country, including 22 cities outside of India.

Important Dates:

Admit Card: April 1st, 2024

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, 2024

First Shift: 9 am to 12 noon

Second Shift: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning) and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning): April 12, 2024

Two Shift: 9 am to 12:30 pm

Result Announcement: April 25th, 2024

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the activate link stating ‘Session 2 admit card’

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Read Also Runaway JEE Aspirant Optimist After Mumbai’s Lessons

During the January session of JEE Main 2024, a remarkable 23 students achieved a flawless 100 percentile score. Telangana had the highest number of students with a perfect score, with seven individuals. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan followed closely with three each. Delhi and Haryana had two students each who achieved a perfect score, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka each had one student who accomplished this feat.