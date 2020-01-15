NTA releases JEE Main 2020 answer key; check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main answer key for the January edition exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the NTA's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to challenge the JEE Main 2020 answer key. This facility is available from 13 January to 15 January. "The challenge of provisional answer keys will be accepted online only through the link available on the websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in on payment of a processing fee of Rs 1,000/- per question. The fee can be paid by credit/debit card/Net banking/UPI/PAYTM service. The fee once paid is non-refundable. The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," according to the official JEE Main notification.

Steps to check JEE Main Answer Key 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'JEE Main 2020 provisional answer key'

Step 3: Your NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key for further reference