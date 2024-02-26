NTA Releases Final Answer Key for Military Nursing Service Exam 2023-24

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited final answer key for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) Exam 2023-24. Under the supervision of the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the NTA conducted this pivotal examination, marking a significant step for aspiring candidates.

Here are the key details regarding the release and accessibility of the final answer key:

Date of Release:

The final answer key for the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 examination was officially released on 26 February 2024.

Examination Overview:

The examination was held on January 14 across 90 cities nationwide, witnessing the participation of 28,220 candidates.

Provisional Answer Key Release:

Initially, the provisional answer key for the NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 was made available on January 17. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections regarding any discrepancies until January 19.

How to Check the Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency at nta.ac.in.

Navigate to the homepage and locate the "MNS Final Answer Key" link.

Click on the provided link to access the final answer key.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen for candidates to review.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the answers and download the final answer key.

It is recommended to retain a printed copy of the answer key for future reference.

With the final answer key now available, candidates can assess their performance and anticipate the forthcoming results with greater clarity.