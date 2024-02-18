NTA Releases Final Answer Key for EPFO SSA 2023 Exam At nta.ac.in |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Social Security Assistant (EPFO SSA) exam. This final answer key for EPFO SSA 2023 is available on the official websites nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Before, the EPFO SSA recruitment test took place from August 18 to August 23. The stage 1 exam results were revealed on October 19. Those who passed stage 1 must now move on to stage 2, which involves a computer typing test to assess typing skills. The selection process for EPFO SSA includes two phases: a computer-based exam and a computer skill test to evaluate data entry skills.

The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 2,674 openings for the role of Social Security Assistant at EPFO. The main responsibility of an EPFO Social Security Assistant is largely administrative, which includes supporting senior officials by furnishing employee provident fund information and data.

Here are the steps to download the EPFO SSA Final Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'Final Answer Keys: EPFO SSA Stage-I Examination' link on the homepage.

Access the final answer key PDF displayed on the screen.

Verify the details, download the PDF, and retain a printout for future reference.