NTA JEE Mains 2025: Registrations For Session 1 Ends Soon, Apply At jeemain.nta.nic.in

The registration for NTA JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 will close on November 22, 2024. Aspiring candidates who wish to apply for the exam are advised to complete their registration process before the deadline. For more details and to apply, visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Important dates

Submission of online application: 28 October to 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)

Announcement of City of examination: By first week of January 2025

Admit Card release date: 3 days before the respective exam dates

Dates of examination: 22 January to 31 January 2025 (Between)

Result announcement: February 12, 2025

JEE Main 2025 Eligibility Criteria

According to previous years' standards, aspirants must meet the following criteria to be qualified for JEE Main 2025:

There is no age restriction.

Applicants must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

A minimum aggregate of 50% in the qualifying examination is necessary, with some exceptions for designated categories.

Candidates are permitted to take JEE Main for up to three consecutive years.

Both Indian and foreign nationals are eligible to apply, though eligibility requirements may differ by institution or state.

How to apply for JEE Mains

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: In the 'Candidate Activity Section', click the registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering all the relevant information.

Step 4: Log into your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fees.

Step 7: Download and print the application form, then save it for future reference.