 JEE Main 2025: NTA Put Out Advisory For Aadhaar Authentication Issues During Registration
This comes after NTA received several reports of applicants facing technical issues in the registration process

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
NTA issues advisory for aadhaar authentication during JEE Main 2025 registration | Representational Pic

An advisory regarding Aadhaar authentication for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 registration has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This comes after NTA received several reports of applicants facing technical issues in the registration process. The issue was faced by those candidates who had discrepancies between the names on their class 10th certificates and Aadhaar cards.

“The NTA has been receiving grievances from few candidates regarding technical issue in Aadhaar Card authentication due to mismatch in names of Aadhaar Card and Xth Educational Certificate / Mark Sheet while filling the online application form for JEE (Main)-2025,” stated the public notice.

Minor modifications to the application system

NTA has thus introduced minor modifications to the application system along with a step by step guide to help candidates resolve these issues. According to the advisory, “ Both the name on the educational certificate and the Aadhaar card will be captured during this process, allowing the candidate to continue with the application form.”

How to apply for JEE Mains

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: In the 'Candidate Activity Section', click the registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering all the relevant information.

Step 4: Log into your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fees.

Step 7: Download and print the application form, then save it for future reference.

The registration for JEE Main 2025 started on October 28, 2024, and will end on November 22, 2024 at 9 PM. Candidates will be able to pay their application fees till 11:50.

