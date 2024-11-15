JEE Main 2025 Registration Delays: Students Express Anxiety Over Slow Applications

AI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the registration process for JEE Main 2025. However, the response so far has been slower than expected, with only 5.1 lakh applications submitted for the January exam, significantly lower than last year’s 12.2 lakh applications during the same period.

Drop in Applications Raises Alarm

The current application numbers indicate a sharp decline, raising concerns among experts. With the registration deadline fast approaching on November 22, the NTA faces mounting pressure to address the lag in applications.

Issues while registration:

The decrease in JEE Main 2025 applications can be attributed to challenges faced by OBC and EWS students, who are now required to submit additional documents as part of their application. In addition to the category certificate, applicants must also provide the certificate’s ID, issuance date, and the name of the issuing officer. This has caused confusion, as many students struggle to obtain the necessary documentation.

Another issue is related to Aadhar verification. Many students have encountered mismatched details between their Aadhar card and their class 10 certificate, leading to registration difficulties. Applicants have raised concerns with the National Testing Agency (NTA) about this issue.

Students raise concerns

Speaking to FPJ, students expressed their anxiety, stating, "We are feeling anxious and afraid that we might miss the deadline, which could cost us an entire school year."

A parent, Girish Sharma, shared his frustration regarding his inability to register his son for session 1. He urged the NTA to take immediate action, saying, "The NTA must act quickly to resolve these issues and provide clear instructions and guidance so that all students can apply without any problems."

With only a few days remaining before the application deadline, students and parents are urging the agency to address these issues as soon as possible.

To address these problems, the NTA has updated the registration process, requiring applicants to fill in their details exactly as they appear on their Aadhar card for verification. It is crucial for students to ensure their name matches across both their Aadhar card and class 10 certificate.

JEE Main 2025 is set to be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 22 to 31 and Session 2 from April 1 to 8, in an online computer-based format.