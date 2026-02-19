 NTA Is Set To Close NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Today At nta.nic.in/niftee; Check More Details Here
Additionally, no further challenges will be accepted after February 19, 2026, according to the official notification.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
IStock images

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: The National Testing Agency is all set to close its National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 provisional answer key and recorded response sheet for the Answer Key Challenge today at 11.50 PM. 

According to the official announcement, candidates who took the entrance exam can now challenge the provisional answer key online by paying a nonrefundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each question challenge. Candidates must enter their application number and password to access the NIFTEE official website in order to file objections. Additionally, no further challenges will be accepted after February 19, 2026, according to the official notification. 

If candidates encounter any problems during the answer key challenge, they can reach 011-40759000 or send an email to nift@nta.ac.in. 

Direct link for official notification

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: Important details

Challenge window: February 17 to February 19, 2026

Last date & time: Up to 11:50 PM on February 19, 2026

Non-refundable fee: ₹200 per question

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the NTA NIFT website.

Step 2: Click on the link to download the NIFT Answer Key 2026 available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required data, including username and password.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: You can print and save the solution key.

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: How to challenge

Step 1: Go to the NTA NIFT website at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

Step 2: In the latest news section, click on the Answer Key Challenge for NIFT (UG) & (PG) 2026.

Step 3: Now, choose the "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Step 4: Candidates can decide the question ID they want to challenge.

Step 5: Provide supporting documents as a single PDF file if required.

Step 6: Choose "Save your claim and pay the fee at the end." 

Step 7: Save the document for future use
Direct Link To Answer Key Challenge

NIFTEE 2026 Objection Window: What’s Next After Objection?

According to the NTA Official Notification, the answer key will be updated and applied to each candidate's response appropriately if the challenge they submitted is determined to be accurate. The result will be prepared and announced using the updated Final Answer Keys. No single candidate will be notified if their challenge is accepted or rejected. Following the challenge's settlement, the experts' finalized keys will be final.

