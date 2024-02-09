NTA Commences Registration For GAT-B/BET 2024 Exam, Check Details Here!

The registration process for GAT-B/BET 2024 has commenced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The GAT-B/BET 2024 examination is scheduled for April 20, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of NTA GAT-B/BET 2024.

Candidates interested in applying for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Biotechnology (GAT-B) or the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2024 can do so through the official website of NTA GAT-B/BET 2024 at dbt.ntaonline.in.

According to the official notification, the deadline to apply is March 6, 2024, and the last date for submitting the examination fee is also March 6, 2024.

The application fee for GAT B and BET is ₹2400/- for general candidates and ₹1200/- for SC/ST/PwD category. For GAT B or BET alone, the application fee is ₹1200/- for General/OBC category and ₹600/- for SC/ST/PwD category.

Corrections in the application particulars will be accepted from March 8 to March 9, 2024.

Follow These Steps To Apply For Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA GAT-B/BET 2024.

Step 2: Select the GAT-B/BET 2024 link.

Step 3: Please sign up and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Enter the login details and submit.

Step 5: Now, make the payment for the application fees.

Step 6: Complete the form and save a copy for later use.