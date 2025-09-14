 NSUI Tripura Unit Threatens To Launch Agitation Against Standardised Uniform For Govt School Students
PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
NSUI Tripura Unit Threatens To Launch Agitation Against Standardised Uniform For Govt School Students | File Pic

Agartala: NSUI Tripura unit on Saturday threatened to launch an agitation demanding roll rollback of standardised school uniform for students of government schools.

In a notification, the Education department has announced the introduction of standardised school uniforms for all government schools, including Vidyajyoti, PM-SHRI, and others, from the next academic session. The directive aims to ensure resemblance in uniforms among schools of the same category.

Addressing a press conference, NSUI leader Amir Hussain strongly condemned the state government's decision to introduce standarised uniform for all government schools, including Vidyajyoti and PM Shri.

"We strongly opposed the move. The decision has been taken to give undue privilege to a businessman from Gujarat. The local businessmen who are engaged in making and supplying school dresses will suffer," he said.

According to Hussain, the state has over four lakh students studying in different government-run schools.

"The contract, which was given to a Gujarati businessman for supplying school dresses, may involve Rs 50 crore. The fund, which is meant for the local dressmakers, will now go to Gujarat," he said.

Asserting that the NSUI and the Youth Congress will jointly launch statewide agitation demanding rollback of the decision, Hussain urged the students and youth to come out against the government's move.

Tripura Youth Congress president Nilkamal Saha alleged the school dress contract was given to a Gujarati businessman before the Education department issued notification (on September 11) over the introduction of standardised school uniforms for all government schools.

