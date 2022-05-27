Northern Territory: Abundant Employment in lesser-known Australia

Charles Darwin University(CDU) |

Two days ago, officials from Charles Darwin University(CDU) engaged with students in Mumbai wanting to pursue higher education in Australia. This was primarily for the main campus of the university which lies in the Northern Territory down Under and accounts for only 1% of the Australian population, most of which is present in and around Darwin which is the capital of Northern Territory.



Known for its work opportunities, the university ranks first throughout the country for its postgraduate placement outcomes. “Most of our students find good placements in IT, engineering, health services, and business. The government is the biggest employer of our graduates,” said Girish Iyer, the Regional Marketing Manager of Charles Darwin University. “This university follows the government as the second biggest employer and then the mining companies, hospitals, and IT firms follow. Students have been placed in companies like KPMG,” he added.

As a rule, international students in this university get up to 4 years of post-study work rights in the Northern Territory. Students who opt for the other campuses of CDU in Sydney and Alice Springs get a shorter stay-back period. A 30% scholarship that remains subject to their grades is offered as well.

However, despite the benefits offered, the Northern territory does not remain popular amongst many students. “Tourism of an area certainly makes an impact on the students it attracts. Though the government has been putting consistent efforts, things have been quieter since the pandemic,” said Professor David Young, the Dean of CDU’s Engineering College.

The Northern Territory Government has taken initiatives to set up direct flights from countries like India and China, where most of the students come from. The nearby countries of Singapore and Thailand bring in the crowd too. “Students from different countries create a multicultural community, this is why plenty of festivals are celebrated around the University. The presence of aboriginals in the region adds strongly to this diversity too,” said Professor Young.

The students who go abroad from cities like Mumbai are more inclined towards the fast life that Melbourne or Sydney offer, as opposed to the toned-down life in Darwin. “The Indian students we have enroll in CDU for IT and Engineering courses. With certifications like Washington Accord, our students are also able to work in countries other than Australia,” added Professor Young.

The university, offers other diverse courses as well, “I am trying to pursue my Bachelor’s in Sports Science at the CDU, it is a very interesting and upcoming field. Australia offers more advanced methods of learning the subject when it comes to technology. It is a different environment and I am excited to study with new people,” said Ananya, an aspiring student.

