Northeastern University To Award Master's Degree To Jaahnavi Kandula Posthumously

After the controversial video of a US cop making cheap comments on Jaanhnavi Kandula tragic death, a 23-year-old Indian student who was killed by a cop's cars earlier in January. The University from where Jaanhnavi's degree was due will award a posthumous degree to the Indian student. The announcement came from the Northeastern University in Washington State on Thursday.

A Facebook post from the university's official handle says, "In the days following this tragedy, our Seattle campus community joined together in a vigil of remembrance and solidarity…Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty. The university plans to award Jaahnavi her degree posthumously and present it to her family."

It added, "This week, Jaahnavi’s friends and loved ones are enduring the additional pain of new developments related to this tragedy. Callous and insensitive remarks by a Seattle police officer have become public, reopening wounds and deepening our collective heartbreak. We also recognize that our Indian student community—across all Northeastern campuses—has been especially impacted by this tragedy and its aftermath. We stand in solidarity with you and have every expectation that the ongoing investigations will bring a measure of justice and accountability."

Kenneth W. Henderson Chancellor and Senior Vice President of Learning said, "Northeastern University is first and foremost, a community. Our pursuit of knowledge is infinitely enriched by one another—by the thousands of learners and educators who make up our global family. When a group of us are experiencing anguish, we are all in pain."

"These are the times that we must draw strength from each other and move forward in unity. Next week, we will convene campus gatherings to allow our community to join together in harmony. Details will be provided soon by Northeastern Student Life and respective campus deans", added the Chancellor.

Jhanvi Kandula, a native of southern Indian state, Andhra Pradesh was hit on a crosswalk by Seattle cop's car on January 23, the vehicle was travelling at 74 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the reports. The student from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh was due to graduate this December from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union.