 Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar

Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar

Odisha Police have arrested three juveniles and eight KISS staff over the murder of a 14-year-old tribal student strangled for refusing to share a bucket. The staffers are charged with threatening witnesses and destroying evidence. The boy’s death sparked local outrage, with police registering an unnatural death case and the accused sent to judicial custody.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have taken three juveniles and eight teachers and staffers of Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) into custody in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old tribal student, a senior officer said.

Details

The three juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly strangling the boy to death for refusing to share his bucket with them in the washroom. They were booked under Section 106(1) BNS and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

The KISS staffers, including an additional CEO and two teachers, were arrested for allegedly threatening witnesses not to reveal the incident to anyone, destroying evidence and harbouring the offenders, he said.

FPJ Shorts
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

"The class 9 student was strangulated to death on the night of December 11 after he refused to share his bucket with some others in the washroom," the officer said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fake Registration Scam Involving School Bus Busted In Mulund; RTO Seizes Vehicle...
article-image

Singh said the boy's body was handed over to his father and told that he died after falling in the toilet.

However, the investigation revealed that he was killed by a group of students, he said, adding that KISS authorities also did not inform the police regarding the murder.

"Post-mortem examination revealed external injuries on the neck, indicating compression with a rough and tough ligature material. Classmates and hostel mates of the deceased also said that three CCLs (child in conflict with law) were involved in the incident," he said.

The police commissioner said that a case of unnatural death was registered at the Infocity police station after it received a Zero FIR from Keonjhar Town police station.

Read Also
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 2,785 Posts Ends Today; Check...
article-image

The deceased's father lodged a complaint at Keonjhar Town police station on December 13, alleging that his son was killed and did not die accidentally as claimed by KISS.

His father, in the FIR, mentioned that on December 12, he received a call from KISS informing him that his son had been admitted to Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for treatment. Upon reaching the hospital, he found that the doctor had declared his son dead.

While the students have confessed to beating, throttling and strangulating the boy, the authorities, including teachers and staffers, were found to have intimidated and threatened minor witnesses to conceal the crime, the commissioner claimed.

Read Also
CLAT 2026 Grievance Notice Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Open Till December 24
article-image

The eight KISS officials were booked under Sections 103 (1) (murder), 238 (disappearance of evidence), 296 (obscene acts), 232 (threatening any person to give false evidence), 249(a) (harbouring offender), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS, read with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

While the three minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the eight KISS officials were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The tribal boy's death had created outrage in Keonjhar district, with locals agitating outside the collector's office with the body on December 13, demanding justice.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social...

Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social...

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025

Mumbai: Fake Registration Scam Involving School Bus Busted In Mulund; RTO Seizes Vehicle...

Mumbai: Fake Registration Scam Involving School Bus Busted In Mulund; RTO Seizes Vehicle...

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 2,785 Posts Ends Today; Check...

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 2,785 Posts Ends Today; Check...