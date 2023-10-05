Nobel Prize Winner In Literature, Jon Fosse Studied From This University

Norwegian Author Jon Fosse | Twitter/@NobelPrize

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature to Norwegian author and Poet Jon Fosse "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable", according to the Swedish Academy. The academy awarded him the prize on Thursday.

Fosse in a statement said, "I am overwhelmed, and somewhat frightened. I see this as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations."

His Educational Degrees:

Jon Fosse was born in Haugesund, Norway, and grew up in Strandebarm. The Nobel laureate went to the University of Bergen to study comparative literature. His writings are in Nynorsk, one of the two written standards of the Norwegian language.

A serious accident at the age of seven brought him close to death; the experience significantly influenced his writing in adulthood.

His work:

His debut novel, Raudt, svart (Red, Black), was published in 1983. His first play, Og aldri skal vi skiljast (And We'll Never Be Parted), was performed and published in 1994.

Fosse has written novels, short stories, poetry, children's books, essays and plays. His works have been translated into more than forty languages. He also played music (the fiddle), and much of his teenage writing practice involved creating his own lyrics for musical pieces.

Fosse is the most performed Norwegian playwright after Henrik Ibsen. He has often been referred to as the "new Henrik Ibsen," and his works as a modern continuation of the tradition established by Henrik Ibsen in the 19th century.

