'No Tolerance For Negligence, Even 0.001%, In NEET Exams' Supreme Court Warns NTA

The Supreme Court issued a strong warning to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in response to the ongoing NEET examination controversy, emphasizing that even a 0.001% negligence in the examination process must be taken very seriously.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court addressed several complaints about irregularities in the NEET exam and stressed the significance of upholding the integrity of the examination process while ensuring fair treatment of all candidates.

"As an agency which is conducting the examination, you must act fair. If there is a mistake, say yes, this is a mistake, and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance," the top court told the NTA.

The SC heard another petition, including demands to cancel the NEET exam, with educationist Nitin Vijay among the petitioners.

Court's statement:

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and made a crucial statement: "Even if there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with," the Supreme Court tells the Union and the NTA.

'We cannot forget students hard work'

To understand the students' hard work in preparing for the exam, the Court combined both petitions with previous ones for a comprehensive hearing scheduled for July 8. Justices Vikram Nath and SV Bhatti presided over today's proceedings.

Justice Bhatti also said that a candidate who becomes a doctor after playing fraud in the exam is more dangerous to the society. He added that the judges are conscious of the hard work which the candidates put in for this highly competitive exam.

"Imagine a situation where a person who has played fraud on the system, has become a doctor, he is more deleterious towards society....we all know the labour the children undergo especially for preparing for these exams." Justice Bhatti remarked

What are the petitioner's allegations?

Nitin Vijay, representing about 20,000 students, alleged irregularities in the NEET exam through digital protests. The plea demanded a fresh examination due to alleged paper leaks and discrepancies

The Supreme Court instructed the NTA not to overlook students' complaints and promptly rectify any genuine errors during the exam.

The next hearing in the case will be held on July 8.

What happened at earlier hearings?

The Supreme Court nullified the grace marks granted to 1563 NEET UG 2024 candidates. Earlier hearings saw the Supreme Court issuing a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) but refusing to halt the counseling process. The court's decision today is eagerly awaited by NEET candidates and stakeholders.