No T-shirts, Jeans And Leggings Allowed In Assam's Educational Institutions

Representational image of teachers in a school

Guwahati: Teachers at Assam's higher educational institutes have been ordered to refrain from wearing casual clothing such as T-shirts, trousers, and leggings while on the job.

According to the State government's dress code, such clothes "sometimes does not seem to be acceptable" to the people.

In a statement released on August 14 by the State's Higher Education Department, it was noted that “Some teachers of higher educational institutes are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large."

The government ordered male teachers to report to work wearing a dhoti-pyjama, or appropriate formal shirt and trousers. Female teachers have also been told to report to work wearing "decent" salwar suits, sarees, mekhela chador, and other traditional dress.

According to the notification, both male and female teachers should wear neat, modest, and appropriate clothing in sober colors that don't look showy. They were told to stay away from party and casual attire.

The government said since teachers are required to provide an example of all manners of decency, particularly when performing their jobs, it is important to adhere to a dress code that should convey a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose at work.

Mixed feelings have been expressed about the dress code. Although the government should first define decency or indecency and make sure the latter category of gowns are not marketed too, some disagreed, saying the government should instead define decency or indecency first.

A similar dress code for teachers was announced by the State administration in May.

