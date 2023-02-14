US student attends school in ripped jeans, teacher does THIS to condemn the dress code violation |

Every formal place often has a dress code one needs to adhere to, be it an educational institute or a workplace. And violating them could land up in trouble. A student in the US entered school in ripped jeans and that didn't go well with the uniform and set rules there, and it resulted in condemning the behaviour.

A TikTok video that went viral on the platform narrates the way in which the school teacher responded to the dress code violation. As this girl walked in her 'indecent' attire that exposed her skin, the teacher resorted to covering the ripped jeans with duct tape.

When the girl's mother learned of the incident, she lost her calm. The TikTok video records the reaction of the parent where she can be heard saying, "Did you think it was acceptable to put duct tape on my daughter’s skin?" "She was humiliated."