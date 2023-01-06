What is 'Burberry check?' Schools in South Korea abandon old uniforms over trademark issues

Burberry outlet | iStock

School uniform makers in South Korea are going through a difficult time as they now have been prohibited from using British luxury brand Burberry's trademark check pattern after an agreement that was reached last year between the brand and Korean School-uniform Industry Association, a lobby representing local school uniform makers, according to The Korea Herald.

South Korean school uniform makers are now disposing of old and reproducing new uniforms which are checkered pattern. Schools across the country have been using uniforms with checkered patterns since the 1980's as before then it used to be just black without any particular designs.

What is Burberry Check?

Local uniform manufacturers began incorporating different check patterns for better designs after being inspired by Western school uniforms, with sometimes allegedly infringing on Burberry's registered check pattern designs.

Burberry's trademark pattern includes red and black lines on a beige background with three lines of the same crisscrossing each other.

Why is Burberry miffed at South Korea's school uniform makers?

Burberry had raised an official complaint against the practice of the pattern being used in school uniforms without the company's approval.

According to The Korea Herald, Burberry agreed to not launch a lawsuit against school uniform makers in the country if they stop using the company's trademark from 2023. Burberry first enlisted its trademark in Korea in 1998.