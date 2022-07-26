No permission given to NMC on transfer of foreign medical students to Indian institutes: Government to Lok Sabha

Indian students returning from Ukraine during the peak of the Russia-Ukraine war | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has not authorised the transfer of or accommodations for any foreign medical students in any Indian medical college or university. In response to a written inquiry about whether the NMC authorised the decision of states to grant admission in their medical colleges to Indian medical students returning from war-torn Ukraine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar provided the information.

"There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to medical colleges in India," the minister said.

"Foreign medical students/graduates are either covered under 'Screening Test Regulations, 2002' or 'Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations (FMCG), 2021,' as the case may be," she said.

"According to information from the MEA, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has spoken with all the relevant Ukrainian colleges to ensure that students may easily obtain transcripts and other papers. On the Embassy website, all information is available to help students with any corresponding concerns," Minister further added.