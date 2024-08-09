'No Non-Veg In Lunchboxes': Noida School's Circular Triggers Outrage Among Parents; Report

The school issued a circular requesting parents not to send non-vegetarian food in their children’s lunch. | (Representational)

A private school in Noida’s sector 132 found itself in a controversy after issuing a circular to parents, asking them not to pack non-vegetarian food in their child's lunch boxes. The circular triggered outrage among some parents, who accused the school authorities of overstepping their boundaries and infringing on the student's personal choices.

Some parents felt that the order was an invasion of their child’s dietary preferences, while others supported the circular, stating that the school is not an appropriate place for non-vegetarian food.

The Principal of Delhi Public School, Supriti Chauhan, explained that the school's request was due to concerns about non-vegetarian food items getting spoiled quickly in hot and humid weather conditions.

Clarifying the circular, the principal on Thursday was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times, “We have written to the parents requesting that students refrain from bringing non-vegetarian food items to school. This is not a diktat, but only a request. We issue such a circular every year and this year’s is nothing new. There is no ban, no directive, no advisory…only a respectful request.” Two key considerations have been listed in the circular. They are

Sharing a post on X (previously Twitter), a user wrote, “School is not restaurant or hotel… Those who are carving for non-veg can eat at home… Why bring it in tiffin.”

“Good move by DPS, Noida banning Non-Veg foods in school tiffin’s. In our times also there was same rules in our school. It may look discriminatory to you but not to majority of people as you love Non-Veg food and others do not. Respect other peoples feeling not yours everytime,” another user wrote.

“Health and Safety: Non-vegetarian food, when cooked in the morning for lunchtime consumption, can pose serious health risks if not stored and handled properly, and we prioritize our students’ well-being. Inclusivity and Respect: Our school values diversity and promotes a culture of inclusivity. By maintaining a vegetarian food environment, we ensure that all students feel respected and comfortable, regardless of their dietary preferences or restrictions, while eating their meals together,” reads the circular, HindustanTimes reported.