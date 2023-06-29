No More Jeans, Tshirts, Casuals For THIS State's Education Department

Representational image |

The Bihar government has told staffers of the state education department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office as the ongoing practice goes against the culture at workplaces.

An order regarding the same was issued by Subodh Kumar Chaudhary, Director Administration of the Education Department who wanted the staffers to 'maintain dignity and adhere to office rules.’

"It has been noticed that officials and employees of the department are coming to offices in attires which are contrary to the office culture. Wearing casuals in the office by officials or other employees is against the work culture in the office,” said the notice issued by Chaudhary.

The ban aims to facilitate a ‘culture of discipline and professionalism’ in the workplace.

Previously the district magistrate of Saran district had, in April, barred all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in government offices, and were instead asked to wear formals as well as identity cards.

The Bihar government had, in 2019, banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks.

The aim was to maintain "office decorum" and the state government had asked employees of the secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.

With inputs from PTI