No inputs from Telangana, Kerala, TN, Bengal as yet on NCF: Govt

On Monday, the Ministry of Education informed Lok Sabha that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Telangana have not yet responded to the Center about revising the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which will be the foundation of the upcoming NCERT textbooks.

To a question from Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, the Ministry said in a written reply, “NCERT has initiated the processes of development of National Curriculum Frameworks using a bottom-up approach where in states and UTs are also involved in providing their inputs drawing from grossroots levels. Till now, except Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, all states and UTs have come forward to provide their inputs.”

As per the response, all other states have given at least some inputs over revision of the NCERT syllabus. Meanwhile, changes suggested by Karnataka of removing chapters on Bhagat Singh from Class 10 textbooks have led to attacks from opposition.