No Holi Fun For Mumbai's SSC Students; Geography Exam On Tuesday

With the ongoing SSC exams, students find themselves torn between books and colors, with the festival of Holi just a day after their exam. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has scheduled the last paper, Geography, on March 26, 2024, just a day after the vibrant festival of colors.

In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, some of Mumbai's SSC students shared their experiences about missing out on Holi celebrations this year due to exams.

Prasham Bhatt, a student at Rustomjee International School and Junior College, Dahisar, expressed, "This year, I could not play Holi as I wanted to focus on my studies and not waste time. I engaged in a family tradition of meet and greet with relatives and enjoyed food but could not playing with colors and water."

Similarly, Aditya Mehta from Rustomjee International School, Dahisar, added "I did not play Holi this year simply due to the exams. It was sad to miss out on the fun, but it is what it is." Among the students who managed to steal a moment or two for Holi celebrations, Patil from Don Bosco High School, Borivali, shared, "I did play Holi with my friends, but only for an hour, and then went back to studying." Manish Bhati from St. Francis High School, Borivali, expressed his wish for a different exam schedule, saying, "If only the exam was set a day before Holi or maybe we had another day after Holi, we could've enjoyed it with our family and friends." Jash Doshi, also from Rustomjee International School, Dahisar, said, "I am a fan of Holi, and but I did not play this year fearing I might fall sick and miss the exam."