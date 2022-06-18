No change in CLAT 2022 exam schedule due to Agnipath protests

Representative Photo |

There will be no postponement of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 due to the protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the Consortium of National Law Universities announced on Saturday evening.

"The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test 2022 for BA LLB and LLM admissions on June 19th 2022, Sunday between 2-4 PM. The examination will be conducted at 131 examination centres in 25 States across India. The Consortium has taken all necessary steps to ensure a Covid safe environment for all Candidates, staff and faculty," read the press release.

Stating that they have considered the concerns raised by some candidates, the release said that the Consortium has received assurances from all concerned authorities of their full support to the conduct of the examination.

"The Executive Committee of the Consortium met on June 18th 2022 and reviewed all the arrangements made for the conduct of the exam. The Committee considered concerns raised by some candidates arising out of the emerging situation in some areas. We have received assurances from all concerned authorities of their full support to the conduct of the examination. Candidates are advised to make arrangements to reach their examination centre well in advance of the scheduled time," it added.