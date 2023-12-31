 NMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students; Details Here

NMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students; Details Here

From classes 9 to 12: 1,069 students will receive scholarships worth Rs 12,000 each based on their academic achievements.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
NMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students | File

The Jammu and Kashmir board of school education (JKBOSE) has issued a notification regarding the conduct of the national means cum merit scholarship scheme (NMMSS) examination 2023-24 in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

To be eligible for this scholarship, students in the general category must score at least 40% in both the Mental Aptitude Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). However, students in the SC and ST categories need to achieve a minimum of 32% marks.

From classes 9 to 12: 1,069 students will receive scholarships worth Rs 12,000 each based on their academic achievements.

Each student will receive Rs 12,000 annually for four years, totaling Rs 48,000.

Eligibility criteria for scholarship examination 2023:

Class 8th students are can apply for the NMMSS exam scholarship.

Minimum of 55% in class 8 exams is required of applicants.

A relaxation of 5% i given to the SC/ST students.

Students must be registered at a local authority, government-funded, or public school.

The family's yearly earnings must not surpass Rs 3.50 lakh.

Reservation will be provided to different categories of students as per the UT of J&K reservation policy.

Read Also
Uttarakhand SC/ST Scholarship Fraud: ED Seizes ₹ 2 Crore Assets In Scam
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC GD Constable 2024 Online Application Process Ends Today

SSC GD Constable 2024 Online Application Process Ends Today

Student Dances To Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' Hook Step At Traffic Signal, Video Goes Viral

Student Dances To Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' Hook Step At Traffic Signal, Video Goes Viral

NMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students; Details Here

NMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students; Details Here

UBSE Announces 2024 Board Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12

UBSE Announces 2024 Board Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12

Watch | Student Caught Sleeping During Class Hour, Saved Himself With This Unique Method

Watch | Student Caught Sleeping During Class Hour, Saved Himself With This Unique Method