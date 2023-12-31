NMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students; Details Here

NMMSS Scholarship Exam 2023-24 for J&K Students | File

The Jammu and Kashmir board of school education (JKBOSE) has issued a notification regarding the conduct of the national means cum merit scholarship scheme (NMMSS) examination 2023-24 in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

To be eligible for this scholarship, students in the general category must score at least 40% in both the Mental Aptitude Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). However, students in the SC and ST categories need to achieve a minimum of 32% marks.

From classes 9 to 12: 1,069 students will receive scholarships worth Rs 12,000 each based on their academic achievements.

Each student will receive Rs 12,000 annually for four years, totaling Rs 48,000.

Eligibility criteria for scholarship examination 2023:

Class 8th students are can apply for the NMMSS exam scholarship.

Minimum of 55% in class 8 exams is required of applicants.

A relaxation of 5% i given to the SC/ST students.

Students must be registered at a local authority, government-funded, or public school.

The family's yearly earnings must not surpass Rs 3.50 lakh.

Reservation will be provided to different categories of students as per the UT of J&K reservation policy.