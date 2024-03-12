NMC Releases List Of 154 Colleges Offering New Postgraduate Courses And Increased Seats

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

A list of colleges that will be offering more postgraduate seats in the upcoming academic year or that will be launching new postgraduate courses (PG) has been released by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Nearly 154 colleges that will provide students with new postgraduate courses are on the list. MD - Immunology, Haematology and Blood Transfusion, MCh Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, MD Emergency Medicine, and MD Forensic Medicine are a few of the new courses that will be offered.

NMC reported that ten medical colleges and institutions had asked to withdraw their bids to start new postgraduate medical courses and add more seats for the 2024–2025 academic year. Their requests were carefully taken into account in the MARB and granted.

Official notice

The official notification from the NMC stated that they have received applications from medical institutions to start or expand PG medical courses/seats for the academic year 2024-25.

Read Also NMC Implements Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System For Medical College Assessments

They have sent communications to the concerned institutions/colleges regarding 204 online applications, requesting them to take necessary action within the given timeline. The list of application IDs for all 204 online applications is attached to the public notice for reference.



In addition, almost fifty universities on the list will provide more PG seats starting in the upcoming academic year.

Candidates and interested parties can visit the NMC's official website to view the list of colleges.