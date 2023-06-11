 NMC Proposes Common Counselling For Admissions To UG Courses Aacross India
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNMC Proposes Common Counselling For Admissions To UG Courses Aacross India

NMC Proposes Common Counselling For Admissions To UG Courses Aacross India

The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary, it stated. | Representative Photo

The National Medical Commission in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the NEET-UG merit list.

These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23.

“Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Medical Institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG,” the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said

Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary, it stated.

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 below shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines.

The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in contravention of these regulations, the regulations stated.

Read Also
NMC To Centralise Admissions For All Medical Courses In India
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 Out For Phase I, Direct Link Here

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 Out For Phase I, Direct Link Here

NMC Proposes Common Counselling For Admissions To UG Courses Aacross India

NMC Proposes Common Counselling For Admissions To UG Courses Aacross India

Andhra Govt Sets Up Working Group For Elevating Learning Levels Of School Kids

Andhra Govt Sets Up Working Group For Elevating Learning Levels Of School Kids

CUET UG 2023 Results Most Likely To Be OUT By July At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Results Most Likely To Be OUT By July At cuet.samarth.ac.in

School Of Excellence Created Platform for Students To Explore Artistic Abilities: Atishi

School Of Excellence Created Platform for Students To Explore Artistic Abilities: Atishi