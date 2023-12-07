NMC Issues Notice To Medical College Asking For Details Of PG Students By Today | Representational Pic

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently issued a notification for medical colleges which states that all colleges are required to fill in all the admission-related information of students in post-graduate courses on an online portal. The notification states that the special stray round to fill up the vacant seats of postgraduate courses has been completed. Many candidates have now joined various medical colleges in the country. Due to which college authorities need to fill data.

The institutions will be required to fill in these details from December 4 to December 7, 2023.

The public notice issued by the National Medical Commission states, "After completion of the special stray round conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), DGHS and State Counselling Agencies for filling up the vacant seats of PG Broad Specialty courses, new candidates have been admitted in various medical colleges throughout India."

"Subsequently, all Medical Colleges/Institutes in India are hereby informed that the online portal for filling up the details of candidates who took admission in PG Broad Specialty courses shall be reopened from 4th to 7th December 2023", the notification added.

Before this notification was released, the NMC had made another request to submit the student records on October 28. Those records were for PG medical first-year courses for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Click Here to Official Notification

Click Here for College Data Entry Login

Read Also NMC Permits Foreign Medical Graduates From Ukraine To Finish Course

Candidate Data to be Entered

To enter the data of the students admitted to the postgraduate courses, college authorities are required to log in through the college login link provided on the official website. Authorities can log in using the username and password.

Name of student with registration number

Course name

Date of admission

Category

Gender

NEET PG percentile, AIR, State rank

Sanctioned intake capacity

Stipend

Name of PG teacher under whom the student is admitted.