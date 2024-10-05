NMAT 2024 Registration Window For MBA Programs Closes On THIS Date!

NMAT Registrations 2024 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) will close the registration window for the Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2024 on October 10. The NMAT by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is the entrance exam for securing admission to the NMIMS MBA 2025.

Candidates wishing to be admitted to the NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) must register before the deadline. Through NMAT, candidates can be admitted to SBM's Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, or Indore campuses.

Candidates wishing to apply for the NMIMS MBA program 2025 can now fill out the application form on the NMIMS' official website, https://nmat.nmims.edu .

The registration process began on August 1, 2024, through a streamlined 2-step process.

Below are the steps to complete the registration process:

● Register on https://nmat.nmims.edu; complete the GMAC registration and pay the registration fees.

● After receiving your GMAC ID, Click Step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password.

● Fill out the NMIMS registration form, check all the details and pay the fees.

● The aspirants must complete the NMAT and the NMIMS forms before 10th October 2024.

To accommodate a variety of professional interests, NMIMS offers a wide range of MBA programs, such as the MBA (Human Resources), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), MBA (Digital Transformation), and MBA (Business Analytics).

About NMIMS SBM

The NMIMS School of Business Management was established in 1981 and provides doctorate and management programs. Its specializations include the flagship MBA program and MBA programs in HR, Digital Transformation, Pharmaceutical Management, Healthcare Management, and Business Analytics.

In addition to being the first B-School in Western India to receive re-accreditation from AACSB in 2023, the School of Business Management's Mumbai campus holds the distinction of being the seventh B-School to receive accreditation from EQUIS in 2024.

Additionally, the premier MBA program has maintained its position in the top 100 FT Global Masters in Management (MiM) rankings for a record-breaking three years.