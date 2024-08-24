 Mumbai: NMIMS University Strengths Campus Security After Female Students Report Ongoing Harassment By Infamous ‘Yellow Shirt Guy’
NMIMS's Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Meena Chintamaneni led a security review, announcing increased patrols and the deployment of additional guards to ensure campus safety.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Screengrabs from the video | NMIMS

Mumbai: After the incident of an infamous "yellow shirt guy" harassing the female college students near Vile Parle's SVKM's NMIMS and Mithibai colleges, drew widespread concerns, NMIMS University took swift action to ensure student safety.

On August 24, 2024, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor of NMIMS University, spearheaded a security review around the campus. The college issued a video capturing the Pro Vice-Chancellor on the ground at the entry and exit points, she outlined specific new measures, including the deployment of at least two security guards to patrol the campus continuously, with other guards stationed throughout the day.

"As a result of this initiative, we have bolstered our security measures by deploying additional guards across the campus. NMIMS University remains dedicated to providing a secure learning environment for all our students," a press statement issued by the college stated.

Screengrabs from the video | NMIMS

What Are The Harrassment Complaints?

Going on for almost the past 10 years, this matter came to light just a few days back. The female college students of the SVKM's Mithibai and NMIMS colleges recounted the traumatic experience where a man wearing a yellow shirt allegedly harassed them in public.

Infamous among the students as the ‘yellow shirt guy’, he has been to jail several times for his acts but that has not yet deterred him. 

A report claims that the man in question intentionally bumps into girls and touches them inappropriately He takes rounds from one end of the walkway to the other by doing this frequently.

An Instagram account called @andherwestshitposting published the incidents and the man's picture. This account was also the first to report the alleged sexual harassment outside the campus.

