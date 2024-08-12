NIRF Ranking 2024: Jamia Milia Islamia Among Top 3 In Universities Category For Third Consecutive Year

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a NAAC A++ accredited central university has once again secured 3rd rank among top universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2024 Rankings released today, August 12 by the Ministry of Education. This is for 3rd consecutive time the university has secured a place in top three universities of the country in NIRF rankings. JMI Registrar, Mr. M. Nasim Haider received the award on behalf of the university in an impressive function organized by the Ministry of Education in New Delhi.

Prof. Mohd. Shakeel, Offg. Vice Chancellor, JMI said, “We are extremely happy for retaining the 3rd position for the third consecutive year in NIRF. The credit goes to the hard work of teachers and the discipline of our students. Our non-teaching staff who put their sweat and blood into maintaining the standard of the university also deserve this recognition. Our effort was to retain the position and not slip. Its easy to reach to top position but difficult to maintain it. Teachers and researchers in our university contributed immensely in achieving this feat by producing quality research. I would like to congratulate all of them."

The Vice Chancellor also hoped that in the years to come all the stakeholders of the university will put in more efforts to take university to new heights and will improve its position in coveted rankings.

It is worth mentioning that from 83rd rank in 2016 the university reached to 3rd rank in 2022 and for the last two years it has maintained its position.