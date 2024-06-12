 Jamia Millia Islamia May Allow Bi-annual Admissions For PhD Courses
Jamia Millia Islamia May Allow Bi-annual Admissions For PhD Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia May Allow Bi-annual Admissions For PhD Courses

The two admission cycles from the same will be July-August and January-February.

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Professor Mohammad Shakeel, Officiating Vice Chancellor, JMI | Special Arrangemnt

The University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier on June 11 allowed Indian Universities as well as Higher Education Institutions to admit students twice a year from the 2024-25 academic session. The two admission cycles for the same will be July-August and January-February. 

Taking a note of the development, Jamia Millia Islamia said that the matter of intaking students twice a year will be placed before a committee. Professor Mohammad Shakeel, Officiating Vice Chancellor, JMI said, “Matter will be placed before the ensuing Executive Council meeting and directions will be obtained by the esteemed members of the Executive Council on how to proceed with the announcement that UGC has made in respect of admissions twice a year.” 

He also further added that JMI might be looking at the possibility of intaking students twice a year for its PhD programme. “There is a possibility that this option that the UGC has floated can be looked into for a PhD programme but anything has to be first approved by the Academic Council and then by the Executive Council.”

He also said that the Vice Chancellor on his own can not implement what has been said by the UGC, and has to take approval of the statutory bodies of the university.

UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar  told PTI that the idea of allowing biannual admissions is to help students since they no longer will have to wait for a full year before securing a place. It will also translate into companies holding campus recruitment twice a year. However, it also clarified that biannual admissions will not be mandatory for the Universities. 

