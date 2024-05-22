Niranjan Hiranandani School Of Management & Real Estate (NHSMRE) To Conduct a 2-day Certificate Course In Housing Finance On 25th & 26th May 2024

Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management & Real Estate (NHSMRE), HSNC University, Mumbai, is organising a 2-day certificate course in ‘Introduction to Housing Finance’ on 25th & 26th May 2024.

The 15-hour interactive in-classroom certificate program is ideal for upskilling of students as well as working officers from banks, housing finance companies (HFCs) and real estate developers. The program consists of four modules starting with Fundamentals (role of government and private sector in housing), Housing Finance (basic concepts, products, micro / affordable housing), Origination (underwriting, marketing, distribution, origination) and Collections (importance of recoveries, creating a good recovery system).

The course will extensively cover study material for expertise in housing finance. This specialised niche program will focus on how the eligibility for mortgage loans is determined along with the maths, the documentation required to process loans, amortisation, income tax and much more. This opportunity provides working executives with the chance to explore a career path in housing finance, along with building a base and improving their skill set to achieve their professional goals.

Housing Finance is an important pillar of the financial sector. Apart from assessing the reputation of builders, the creditworthiness of the borrower also need to be assessed quantitatively and qualitatively. These features make housing finance unique, as compared to financing of other asset classes or intangible expenses. Housing loan portfolio amounts to a staggering Rs 30 lakh core and is growing at 15% p.a. The course promises to provide learners with rich and quality content, delivered by internationally acclaimed faculty.

Participants will learn about the uniqueness of housing finance vis-à-vis other loan products. They will also understand the frameworks and nuances of housing finance. Course participants will learn how to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of loan proposals and mitigate risks, how to apply conceptual knowledge to actual situations, how to evaluate alternative schemes and their merits and demerits. Participants will also learn to create and design control systems and templates for existing and emerging product offerings. Classes will be conducted at the centrally located Worli campus of HSNC University, Mumbai.

This Certificate program is the initiative of Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University & Director, NHSMRE, whose unwavering support for NHSMRE & HSNC University, Mumbai has always provided students with several instrumental opportunities.

This certificate course opens a new array and direction for students to comprehend and pursue in their quest for career growth. It offers an opportunity to understand concepts of Housing Finance, regulatory environment, from products to processes and industry drivers.

Successful completion of Level-I (Introduction to Housing Finance) will lead to further certifications in Marketing, Collections (Level-II) and Risk Management & Compliance (Level-III) paths in a modular manner, for comprehensive Mortgage Banker training. For further details, interested candidates can contact +91 8454864611 or email nhsmre@hsncu.edu.in