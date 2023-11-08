NIOS Vocational Course Exam Dates 2023 Announced: Check Details

CERT-In Issues Advisory To Protect Senior Citizens From Online Fraud | representational pic

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the examination schedule for the NIOS vocational public exams in the year 2024. According to the released date sheet, the theory exams for vocational courses are set to begin on November 21, 2023.

"The public examination of Vocational Courses (Theory) of NIOS October/November 2023 is scheduled to be held wef 21 November, 2023, at the identified examination centres in India. The date sheet of Theory Examination is available at NIOS website www.nios.ac.in and https://voc.nios/ac.in.", reads the official statement from NIOS.

For the students preparing for these NIOS vocational exams, it's essential to stay updated with the examination schedule.

In addition to releasing the date sheet, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also issued hall tickets for the upcoming vocational courses' public exams. To obtain your NIOS public exam admit card, you must log in using your user ID and password. It's important to note that these exams are scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM on the specified exam dates.

As per the NIOS date sheet for October-November 2023, the exams are set to begin on November 21 and will continue until December 1.

In a related update, NIOS has adjusted the schedule for Class 10 and 12 theory exams originally planned for November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram due to state assembly elections. These postponed NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams for 2023 will now take place on November 9. As a general practice, NIOS typically releases the results around seven weeks after the conclusion of the last exam date.