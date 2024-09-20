NIOS Objection Window For Group A, B, and C Exams Closes Today; Check Steps Here

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) |

The hiring process for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is presently ongoing. According to the most recent information, on September 20, 2024, the NIOS will close the objection window for the Group A, B, and C post-recruitment exams.

Candidates can file objections on the official website, nios.cbt-exam.in.

With the release of the provisional answer key, the candidates have an opportunity to express any objections before the official results are announced.

How To Raise Objections?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the objection link

Step 3: Use your unique credentials to proceed further

Step 4: Enter your challenge or object.

Step 5: Pay the objection fee (if applicable)

Step 6: Click 'Submit'

The National Institute of Open Schooling has 62 (indicative) open positions that need to be filled as part of this recruitment drive.

"Before applying, the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms as per the advertisement. The candidates must apply online only through the NIOS website https://nios.cbtexam.in or www.nios.ac.in under Vacancy. No other mode of application in whatsoever shall be accepted," read the official notification.

The results will be made public after the objections, if any, have been reviewed. The final answer key will then be made available.

Students will need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

Any updates pertaining to this advertisement will only be made through the NIOS website on a regular basis. This includes communications regarding examinations, skill tests, interviews, etc. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.