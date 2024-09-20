Jobs In Gujarat: Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer Posts At gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Apply Now | Representational Image

Jobs in Gujarat: The online application process for 34 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) is being conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the same at the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment process is October 3, 2024.

Vacancy Details |

Application Fees

Candidates of General (Unreserved) category have to pay Rs. 100/- + applicable postal charges or in case of Online Payment, Rs. 100/- + Service charges as Application Fees. While Candidates belonging to reserved categories and Economically Weaker Section of Gujarat State, Ex-serviceman and Person with Disability have not to pay application fees. While candidates of reserved categories of other states have to pay application fees.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Start by going to the official website

Step 2: Next, register yourself

Step 3: Look for the application link

Step 4: Now fill in the required details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees to proceed further

Step 7: Click ‘Submit’

Step 8: Save and download an online copy of the application form for future use

Candidates should upload high-definition (HD) images of the required documents when completing the application form. It is crucial to ensure that the information entered in the form is valid and accurate.

It is important for the applicant to note that the preliminary exam is temporarily set to be conducted in January 2025, followed by the result declaration in April 2025. The confirmed dates will be notified soon.

Applicants should keep an eye on the aforementioned official website in order to get all the latest updates and detailed information about the recruitment process.