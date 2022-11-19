Nine research scholars from IIT Patna selected for Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship

IIT Patna |

New Delhi: Nine research scholars from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna have been selected for the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) for the May 2022 cycle.

Of the nine research scholars, two each are from the Chemistry, Computer Science, and Physics departments, while one each belongs to the Mechanical, Electrical, and Maths departments.

Rashi Aditi Ranjan, Joydeb Saha, Priyanka Sharma, Shruti Saxena, Subham Raj, Maansi Aggarwal, Arnab Patla, Priyanka Dubey, and Priyanka Priyadarshani Samal have been selected for the Prime Minister's Research fellowship. While six of them are female scholars, three of them are male.

The fellowship amount will increase year-on-year, with the first year having Rs. 70,000 per month as the amount, it will be Rs. 75,000 for the third year, and Rs. 80,000 for the fourth and fifth years. The research scholars can also avail of a research contingency grant of Rs 2 lakh per annum (a total of Rs 10 Lakhs for five years) during the course of the fellowship.)