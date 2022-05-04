NIMCET Registration deadline extended

Jamshedpur: The last date of registration for NIMCET has been extended from 4th May, 2020 to 9th May 2020 by NIT Jamshedpur. The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) have a Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) that is conducted to admit students into their Masters in Computer Application(MCA) Program.

The exam is to be held on Monday, 20th June 2022 at the allotted centers.

The form can be found by clicking on the ‘Registration Link’ button present on the NIMCET website: https://www.nimcet.in/

On registering with your personal details an application ID will be created and the password for the same will be sent to your registered email ID and phone number/ The ‘Go to Application’ button on the upper right corner of the application page allows the candidates to proceed to their application forms where they have to further fill in their academic details.

After uploading the necessary information the form is directed to the payment gateway. The payment for applying to NIMCET is ₹2500(Open, Open EWS, and OBC) and ₹1250(SC, ST, and PWD).

The documents that are required for filling the application form are as follows:

• Photo

• Signature

• Photo Identity proof

• Category Certificate(If applicable)

• 10th Marksheet

• 12th mark sheet

• First Year mark sheet

• Second Year mark sheet

• Third Year mark sheet

• Fourth Year mark sheet(In case BE and BTECH)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 05:51 PM IST