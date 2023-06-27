NIMCET 2023 Result Announced at nimcet.in; Download Scorecard Here | Photo: Pixabay

NIMCET Result 2023: The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2023) result has been released on the official website of the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur. Candidates who have taken the exam can view their results on the nimcet.in website. Candidates must log in with their user ID and password to access and download their NIMCET scorecard.

Candidates who qualified the NIMCET 2023 examination will now be required to attend the counselling process. NIT MCA counselling will begin on June 29. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be able to register for the counselling procedure until July 4. Candidates will be assigned to institutions based on their NIMCET rank card, choice fillings and availability of seats.

How to Check Result?

Step 1: Visit nimcet.in on your browser.

Step 2: Click on NIMCET 2023 score card link on the homepage window.

Step 3: On the next page, key in your user ID and password.

Step 4: Submit it and the NIMCET 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it for future use.

Direct Link: NIMCET 2023 Result

The NIMCET entrance exam is being held for candidates seeking admission in MCA programme offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. Admission to these NITs is solely based on the rank secured by the candidate in the NIMCET examination.

