NIFT 2024 Results OUT; Know How To Check Results, Tie Breaking Policy And More

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT 2024) final results has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 8, 2024.

NIFT score cards for the master's programmes in Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Design (MDesign) are available.

Exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ is the official website where candidates who took the NIFT entrance exam 2024 to get into master's programmes can view and get their NIFT score card 2024.



How to check results?



To get the NIFT score card, candidates must log in with the login credentials they created during the enrollment procedure.

-Access the NTA NIFT admissions website.

-Select the link for the results.

-Enter the security pin, application number, and date of birth (or password).

-Following a successful login, the outcome will be shown on the screen.

What is the tie-breaking policy?



Should two or more candidates receive identical scores in the NIFT, the tie-breaker policy will be implemented. To break a tie, the candidate's scores on tests with greater weight will be taken into account. For the B. Des programme, for instance, the CAT exam results will be compared to break ties. The results of the GAT will be taken into consideration if the scores from the CAT are equal.



In the event of a tie, the following subject-wise marks will be taken into account: General Knowledge, Communication Ability, English Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, Analytical Ability, and Current Affairs.

Official Notice

Click on the link below for direct link of official notice:

Result Declaration Notice

The official notice as published on the website read, "It is to be noted that final weighted marks obtained by the candidates have been arrived as per the weightages of different tests as applicable to the course applied by the candidate in which he/she has appeared. Score card for the candidates who have applied in the Bachelor Programmes will be declared by 13th May 2024."

The notice also further said that the NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process. The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the entrance test, finalizing answer keys after inviting challenges, processing and declaration of shortlisting status. Candidates is purely provisional in nature and its subject to verification by NIFT in subsequent admission process.

NIFT 2024 Exam

On February 5, the NTA held the NIFT exam 2024 in 72 exam centres located across 60 cities. For master's programmes, qualified applicants had to show up for the stage 1 exam. The stage 2 interview round was then necessary. The NIFT final stage examinations took place in New Delhi from April 1–6.