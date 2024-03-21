NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Results Released: Download Scorecards Now! | Representative image.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology's (NIFT 2024) entrance exam results have been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Scorecards are available for download at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ for candidates. To access the NIFT 2024 results, applicants must provide application number and date of birth.

On February 5, 2024, the testing organization held the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 Examination for a variety of bachelor's and master's programs in 60 cities and 72 centers around the nation.

Click on the URL below to open the scorecard:

NIFT scorecard

How to download?

Exams.nta.ac.in is the official website.

The NIFT 2024 tab will provide information about the opening of the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Simply click on it.

You will be redirected to a new window where you must click on the scorecard window for NIFT 2024.

After entering your application number, birthdate, and security pin, press the "submit" button.

The result will be displayed.

Between February 17 and 19, the post-exam, preliminary answer keys, and candidates' recorded responses were available on the official website. Candidates could raise any concerns they had with the answer keys at this point. After the candidates' difficulties were confirmed by subject matter experts, the answers were finalized and the results were processed in accordance with those guidelines.