NIFT 2024 Answer Key Released At exams.nta.ac.in; Challenge Now Open | Representative Image

The NTA has just released the answer key for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam that took place on February 5. Test takers can now challenge the answer key on exams.nta.ac.in.

The NIFT 2024 results are expected to be declared in March, with the Studio Test or Technology Aptitude Test (TAT), Personal Interview (PI), and document verification following in April. Seat allocation is planned for May and June.

After experts have reviewed it, the official answer key for NIFT 2024 will be released, and no more objections will be accepted. Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 500 to raise objections, and they must do so within the given time frame.

Here's how you can download the NIFT 2024 Answer Key:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Click on the link to download the answer key.

Provide your roll number, program name, question booklet number, and date of birth.

Access the answer key after logging in.

To challenge the NIFT 2024 Answer Key, follow these steps:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in.

Navigate to the 'Answer key for written test' tab.

Compare your responses and raise objections online.

Click on 'Click here to submit feedback.'

Input your roll number, date of birth, program, and question booklet series.

Proceed by clicking 'Next' and select the question number, observation, solution, and justification.

Provide bank account details for a refund if your objection is deemed valid.

Complete the process by clicking 'Proceed to payment.'