NIELIT Releases Admit Card For CCC April 2024 Exam, Check Details Here!

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has released the admit card for the April 2024 Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) exam. The CCC exam is administered by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology via NIELIT each month.

The examination is slated for April 13 and will conclude on April 16, 2024.

All candidates will take the test online. Candidates can access the hall pass information on the official website, student.nielit.gov.in.

Applicants must score at least 50% in order to be awarded a CCC Certificate. On the CCC exam, there are one hundred multiple-choice questions. There are fifty multiple-choice questions on Exam BCC (Basic Computer Course). Students need to score at least 40% of the points available in order to be awarded a BCC diploma. Exam versions are available in Hindi and English.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Go to the notification tab.

Step 3: Click on the provided option.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials.

Step 5: The admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details thoroughly.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

It is important for the candidates appearing for the said exam to note that every candidate must have their respective and valid admit card in order to appear for the exam without any hurdles. Candidates who do not have their admit card will not be allowed to appear for the said exam.