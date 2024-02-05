NHAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 60 Deputy Manager Vacancies

Representative Image

The NHAI is currently accepting applications for the role of Deputy Manager (Technical). Those who meet the requirements can submit their applications via the official NHAI portal at nhai.gov.in. The application deadline is February 15th, and the recruitment process is already underway.

As per the official announcement, selected individuals are required to execute a Service Bond upon commencing their employment with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The bond amounts to Rs 5 lakh, and individuals commit to serving NHAI for a minimum of 3 years from their date of joining.

Vacancy Details:

The National Highways Authority of India aims to occupy 60 positions for the role of Deputy Manager (Technical) as part of its current recruitment drive. The vacancies are distributed as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 31

Scheduled Caste (SC): 09

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 05

Other Backward Class- Non Creamy layer (OBC-NCL):11

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 04

Eliibility criteria:

Candidates must possess a Civil Engineering degree from a recognized university or institute. The maximum age for applicants is 30 years for the specified position.

Steps to apply:

Visit nhai.gov.in, the official website of the National Highways Authority of India.

On the webpage, navigate to the recruitment tab and click on the link titled, “Advertisement for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) on Direct Recruitment basis.”

Register yourself by entering your name, phone number, email ID, and Aadhar card number.

Log in using your registered ID and password and proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form by entering the required academic and personal details.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed size and format.

Make the payment of the application fee, if required.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Selection process:

Candidates for the 2023 Civil Engineering Services (E.S) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission will be chosen based on their performance in the final merit, which includes the Written Test and Personality Test. Those who are selected will be appointed at Level 10 of the Pay Matrix of the 7th CPC, with a pre-revised pay band of Rs.15,600-39,100/- and a Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-.