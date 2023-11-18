New Education Policy Can Act As Template For Emerging Economies: Union Minister Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday that the New Education Policy (2020) can act as a template for emerging economies towards developing comprehensive strategies for human resource development.

Speaking at the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, the Union Minister said that NEP 2020 has brought transformative reforms in the Indian educational ecosystem.

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is implementing the aspirational National Education Policy 2020, which has brought transformative reforms in our educational ecosystem. Built on five foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability".

"NEP 2020 aims to create an educational system that is rooted in Indian ethos as well as aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," he added.

The Union Minister further said that all countries need to act on shared aspirations and devise common strategies built under the twin pillar of education and skill development.

"NEP 2020 can act as a template for emerging economies towards developing comprehensive strategies for human resource development," Pradhan further said.

"The New Delhi Declaration of Leader's Summit recognises the importance of investing in human capital development. At the G2 Education Minister's meeting, India led the discussion of collaborative efforts to develop a resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable and skilling ecosystem," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session of the Second Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi said "I had proposed setting up a Global South Centre of Excellence for the Global South at the first Voice of Global South Summit. I am happy that the Dakshin Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative Global South Centre for Excellence is being inaugurated today."

"Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time, and this is because of the joint efforts. We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar," he added.

The Second Voice of the Global South Summit is taking place in virtual mode on Friday. The summit would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's presidency.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is 'Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust' and that of the concluding leaders' session is 'Global South: Together for One Future', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.