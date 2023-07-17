New Diktat On 'Low-Quality' UK University Degrees Could Impact Indian, International Students

UK PM Rishi Sunak | PTI

In a setback for domestic and international students, the Rishi Sunak-led UK government has vowed to put curbs on 'rip-off degrees' that are of low quality, result in high drop-out rates, don't lead to good jobs, and leave people with lots of debt.

According to an official release by the Department of Education, the UK government will soon direct the Office for Students (OFS) to limit the number of students universities across the country can recruit for courses that don't necessarily have good outcomes.

"The UK has some of the world’s leading universities, but a minority of the courses on offer leave students saddled with debt, low earnings, and faced with poor job prospects. The government wants to make the system fairer for them, but also for taxpayers – who make a huge investment in higher education and are liable for billions of pounds in unrecovered tuition fees if graduate earnings are low," said the statement by the Education Department led by Gillian Keegan.

UK studies indicate 3 in 10 graduates don't end up in high-skilled work

According to the numbers released by the OFS, nearly three in ten graduates do not end up with high-skilled jobs or study 15 months after their graduation. A study by The Institute for Fiscal Studies also found that one in five graduates would do much better financially had they not enrolled in a university.

The Sunak government is also set to reduce university fees for classroom-based foundation year courses to £5,760 – down from £9,250 per year currently.

"These are an additional year of study designed to help prepare students for degrees with specific entry requirements or knowledge, such as in medicine and veterinary sciences. However, research shows that too many people are encouraged to take a foundation year in some subjects like business where it is not necessary," said the statement, which justified the reduction.

Impact on Indian students

The decision could spell trouble for Indian, and international students who are trying to pursue a course that doesn't meet the standards being sought by the UK government.

Just last year, British media reports suggested that the UK government will impose visa curbs on international students looking to pursue 'low-quality' courses and also restrict dependents coming with them.

Students, except for the ones pursuing research-led masters courses or Ph.D., cannot bring dependents to the UK starting January 2024.

"From January 2024, there will be restrictions on the ability for international students to bring family members on all but post-graduate research routes and banning people from using a student visa as a backdoor route to work in the UK," said the statement by a UK government spokesperson last month.

