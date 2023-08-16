New Delhi: USA Launches Educational Program Aligned With India's National Education Policy | Representative Photo

In sync with India's National Education Policy, the United States has initiated an educational initiative that grants Indian students the opportunity to pursue a one-year specialized master's degree with an industrial focus at American universities.

This program, which is tailored to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, is scheduled to commence during the fall semester of 2024. Upon completing the courses, students will have the option to extend their stay in the U.S. for up to three years, in accordance with existing visa regulations.

This extended period will facilitate hands-on industry experience and enable students to repay any student loans.

With over 20 American and more than 15 Indian universities engaged in active discussions, the program has substantial interest. The U.S. State Department is playing a pivotal role in facilitating these discussions and collaborations.

Akhilesh Lakhtakia, a Jefferson Science Fellow at the State Department's South and Central Asia (SCA) bureau has ingeniously crafted this initiative. His efforts have resulted in the convergence of American and Indian universities, enhancing educational opportunities for Indian students.

India introduced the revolutionary National Education Policy 2020, marking a significant update after nearly two decades. The policy's core principles aim to democratize education, imbue it with global perspectives while retaining Indian cultural values, and foster a harmonious partnership between educators and learners.

Aligned with these transformative goals, this initiative propels education towards a more inclusive and sustainable direction, aligning with India's vision to evolve into an equitable knowledge society.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)