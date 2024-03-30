NEST 2024 Registration Begins Today, Exam On June 30

Representative image

The registration for the National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2024, commences today, March 30, 2024. Candidates aspiring to appear for the entrance examination can access the registration link on the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

The deadline for application submission is May 31, 2024. Admit cards will be issued on June 15, 2024, and the examination is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have passed the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2022, 2023, or those appearing for the exam in 2024, irrespective of category and age, are eligible for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme of NISER/CEBS in 2024.

A minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India is required. For SC, ST candidates, and Divyangjan candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.

Candidates should secure a position in the NEST 2024 merit list.

How to Apply:

To apply for NEST 2024, candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

2. Click on the NEST 2024 registration link available on the home page.

3. Fill in the required details on the new page that opens.

4. Log in to the account.

5. Complete the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The application fee is ₹700 for female candidates and SC/ST/Divyangjan category candidates. Male/Others applicants from the General/OBC category are required to pay ₹1400 as the application fee. Payment can be made using credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking through an online payment gateway.

For further details, candidates can refer to the official website of NEST.