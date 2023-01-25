NEP to lay foundation of India's G20 ambitions in first meeting

PM Modi at G20 summit |

New Delhi: India's education sector and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will play a key role in the country's first G20 meeting between the education working group.

Through the first meeting, India aims to showcase the strengths of its education sector, which will include innovation, human resources, NEP recommendations, and much more.

The G20 Education Working Group will hold its first meeting in Chennai on February 1 and 2, 2023, with a seminar prior to it at IIT Madras on January 31.

The seminar in IIT Madras will address tech enabled learning with a presentation made by the Director of the institute, Professor V Kamakoti.

The event will be attended by all G20 nations and an exhibition on the achievements in the sector, including NIPUN Bharat, SWAYAM, DIKSHA, NEP 2020.

UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Netherlands, who are part of the G20 cohort, will also showcase their education models and achievements.

India will be hosting G20 2023 since the country assumed the presidency, from Indonesia which presided over the intergovernmental forum in 2022, on December 1, 2022.

Education is set to be a key part of G20 ambitions this year, according to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

